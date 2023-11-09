The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, LA (11/06/2023)– The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Candace Brown of Loganville (30052)

Bailey Higgins of Loganville (30052)

Confidence Ishikaku of Loganville (30052)

Bianca Leon of Loganville (30052)

Chanelle Pearson of Loganville (30052)

Rachel Posey of Social Circle (30025)

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts annually approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni. The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and advance excellence in all fields of higher education and society.” For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.

