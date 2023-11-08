The Humane Society of Walton County readies to open with opportunity for naming sponsorships

Another way to benefit is with a photo session with Santa and your precious pet

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2023) – The Humane Society of Walton County is preparing to open and hopes to do sometime this month. In the meantime, you can show your support of the County’s four-legged residents by naming a part of the facility for its first year of operation in honor of a loved one, beloved pet, or your business.

“We are so excited to be just a few weeks from opening,” founder Miranda Poreba wrote on the society’s Facebook page. “The adoption center is coming along great and construction is almost complete. In the meantime, we are offering our supporters an opportunity to name a part of the building in honor of a loved one, beloved pet, or your business for 12 months. For more details or to purchase, email mirandaporeba@gmail.com.”

The funding options for the naming sponsorship opportunities are given in the flyer below.

Look for a full story on the new Humane Society of Walton Count in the upcoming issue of Walton Living Magazine that will be in the Nov. 15 edition of The Walton Tribune.

Another way to help is to get a photograph of Santa with your pet by MP-Pawtraits. Santa will be at the Dog Spot in Loganville for two days only, Nov. 29 and 30, 2023, for MP-Pawtraits to get those special photographs.

Click or tap on this line to reserve your spot on Santa’s list.

The Dog Spot is located at 3422 Diversified Drive in Loganville. A portion of these proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Walton County and Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens.

You can help make Christmas 2023 one of the best ever for stray and homeless pets in Walton County.

