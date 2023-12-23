The Humane Society of Walton County will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for… we will be open tomorrow from 10am-3pm! Stop by and visit our adoptable friends. They would love to have a home for Christmas,” Miranda Poreba, founder of the Human Society of Walton County, announced on Friday night.

It will be a soft opening, but it will give the public the first opportunity to see what everybody has been anxiously waiting for since the first announcement at the beginning of the year. Walton County’s homeless pets now have another option to find a forever home!

The HSWC is located at 1520 Highway 138, Monroe. You can get a first look at the facility, see the adoptable pets already in there, and find out how you can help contribute to a better life for Walton County’s four-footed residents.

For more information on the HSWC, you can follow them on Facebook at this link, on the website at this link, and read about them in the feature from Walton Living.

Below is a gallery of the photos of the facility before this week when the first dogs and cats moved into it. Photos courtesy of HSWC.

