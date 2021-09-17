The long-awaited opening of The Roe in Monroe is finally here

The Roe Market in downtown Monroe, Ga. Contributed photo

If you’re walking down South Broad Street in Monroe, and you’re looking for some fresh baked bread or a croissant for breakfast, maybe a specialty bottle of wine or a butcher that takes care in preparing your meat the way they used to back in the old days, the Roe in Monroe is finally open and ready to offer you just that.

“We have been hard at work building out a space that we and our community can be proud of,” Daniel South, one of the owners, said last week when announcing a soft opening of The Roe Market. “What you can expect is a well crafted wine/beer selection, higher end whole animal butcher counter, fresh baked goodies, select dry provisions and some locally grown produce.”

Contributed

The paper that has covered the old Mike Cash building for close on two years is finally off and the market inside is now open to the public. South says the Roe Restaurant and Bar is still coming, but that will take a little longer. First the back patio and bar and a small area inside will be open, to give COVID-19 a little more time to move on out, and then the larger inside restaurant will open as well.

In the meantime, you will be able to get some fresh baked goodies, either inside or through the counter window open to South Broad, some fresh meat prepared how they used to back in the old days, specialty coffee, wines and beers, local produce and some imported dry goods.

And if art… and bathrooms… are your thing, does The Roe have a treat for you! The bathrooms are the pride and joy of co-owner Lindsey South – six individually designed bathrooms, each with its own personality.

“They are each designed by a local designer, and one is designed by my daughter and one by me,” Lindsey South said.

The personal care and creativity evident in the bathrooms can be seen throughout the building. So if you’re looking for an experience that will take you back to a time when things were a little gentler, when everything was not mass produced and when local was the only way to go, stop by The Roe and take a look. The market is open and ready to serve you.

The Roe Market in Monroe – Contributed photo