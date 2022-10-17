The LPD 8th Annual Donut Dash in support of Special Olympics is Saturday, Oct. 22

The Loganville Police Department will be hosting the 8th Annual Donut Dash for Walton County Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Loganville High School. ALL PROCEEDS will go to support the Walton County Special Olympics. Except for the two-year break due to COVID-19, this event has raised a significant amount each year for the Special Olympics. This is the first time back since 2019 and officials are looking forward to a great response this year. As is the case every year it has taken place, a number of special athletes will also be there to participate.

The 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run is at Loganville High School, 100 Trident Trail, off Highway 78 in Loganville. Onsite registration and check-in begin at 8 a.m. The cost for onsite registration is $25.