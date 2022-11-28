The Monroe Church to give away personal care items on Tuesday to help spread Christmas cheer

Food items are usually what churches and charities hand out over the holiday season to ease the burden for families. But there are some items that are seldom taken into account, such as personal care items, and these can make a huge difference to the Christmas season for those in need.

“At The Monroe Church we have some items you don’t see given away a lot so we are looking for people who need them. Our prayer is that it will help people during the the Christmas holidays,” Jimmy Lazenby said. “The Monroe Church will be giving out the following items at our Tuesday night service at 7:30 p.m. at 1113 South Broad Monroe. Please invite everyone that can use these items.”