The Monroe Market returns a month early for 2024 Season

The Monroe Market will begin a month earlier, and will be a little bigger, this year. Weekly markets begin April 6th and run weekly, each Saturday, until September 28th from 9 am to 1 pm. Then, the Market will be back from Nov. 2 through Dec. 14 for a Fall/Winter season each Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The market takes place on Court Street in downtown Monroe and is a Wholesome Wave/Fresh for Less market, which means EBT dollars spent at the market are doubled. The programs also include Senior Bucks which gives the first $5 free on the last Saturday of every month to anybody 65 or above.

The Monroe Market is “an initiative to encourage citizens to buy fresh, locally grown produce and goods. The market is operated and comprised by its membership of farmers, growers, and artisan vendors.”

Goals

Provide local growers and artisans an outlet to showcase and market products;

Publicize the importance of locally grown products;

Provide opportunities for presentations and demonstrations related to agriculture, gardening, food safety and preparation; and

Allow citizens of Monroe and the surrounding area the opportunity to buy healthy, locally grown products to enhance their quality of lifestyle.

For more information visit the Market website HERE or for questions, email the market manager, Audrey Fuller.

The community is invited head out and visit the market each Saturday during the growing season to enjoy some family friendly activities along with shopping your local farmers market!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

