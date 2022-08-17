The Monroe-Walton County Library is part of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail

Butterfly Garden #315 at Monroe-Walton County Library – photo credit: Monroe-Walton County Library Facebook page

The Monroe-Walton County Library is now an official member of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail!

Georgia Public Library Service, in partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau, UGA Extension, and Georgia Public Broadcasting, provided Azalea Regional Library System with a grant to develop a pollinator garden.

Local residents are invited to visit the Spring Street Secret Garden (#135) that is hoping to attract native butterflies such as the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, American Lady, and Common Buckeye, as well as Monarch butterflies migrating through Georgia. The garden is also welcoming to bees, birds and any other pollinator. Including in the Monroe-Walton County Library garden providing nectar for visiting pollinators are host plants such as Guara; Coneflower; Shasta Daisy; Salvia; Lantana; Hosta; Hydrangea; Roses; Begonia; Impatient; Crepe Myrtle; Purslane; Lavender; Lamb’s Ear.

Every library in the state of Georgia will also receive a copy of A Journey to Plains, by Annette Wise, a children’s book about butterflies in Rosalynn Carter’s hometown of Plains, GA.