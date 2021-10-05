Updated Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning extended until 7:15 p.m. this evening

Update at 3.49 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Walton, Morgan, Newton and other surrounding counties until 7:15 p.m. this evening.…

At 346 PM EDT, emergency management reported some washed out roadways from previous heavy rain across portions of the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to linger in some areas even after rain has ended or decreased. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Emergency management reported. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison, Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla, North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick, Yatesville and Good Hope. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. National Weather Service

Update:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4:15 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 2021 for… Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia… Butts County in central Georgia… Jasper County in central Georgia… Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia… Monroe County in central Georgia… Morgan County in north central Georgia… Newton County in north central Georgia… Walton County in north central Georgia… Lamar County in west central Georgia… Southeastern Spalding County in west central Georgia… Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia…

At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison, Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla, North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick, Yatesville and Good Hope.

Initial Alert:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 – late Wednesday night, Oct. 6 for portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including Barrow, Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale, Oconee, Madison and Walton counties.

According to the NWS, “rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across the watch area.”

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.