The new Old Navy store in Monroe Pavilion Grand Opening is on Saturday

Old Navy Store in Monroe Pavilion will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

MONROE, GA (Feb. 2, 2023) – Old Navy, a subsidiary of the Gap, Inc. opened its first store in 1994 and reportedly was the fastest retailer to reach $1 billion in sales within four years and is now one of the largest apparel brands in the world. Old Navy markets itself as a low-priced provider of apparel to men, women, children and infants with more than 850 stores in the United States and Canada and the latest one has just opened itself in Monroe, Ga.

The Monroe, Ga. Old Navy Store, located at Monroe Pavilion at 900 Pavilion Way in Monroe, is having a Grand Opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This is the latest addition to the Monroe Pavilion, anchored by Publix Grocery store, that opened a year ago and has gradually been filling up ever since.