The Peachy Pet Parlor now open in a new Monroe location

MONROE, GA (Jan. 8, 2023) – The Peachy Pet Parlor has a new location in Monroe.

“We have settled into our new building with the parking lot all paved and beautiful! We have lots of spots available for new clients like would like to try us out,” said Bryce McWaters, owner of the Peachy Pet Parlor.

McWaters, who is the cousin of Humane Society of Walton County founder, Miranda McWaters Poreba, said the pet parlor moved just before Christmas to its new location at 700 S Broad St. in Downtown Monroe. The building is the old location of Corner Harvest Market.

“If we do not answer, please leave a voicemail, and we will call you back by the next business day,” McWaters said. “You may also text our number for a faster response after hours questions.”

Email is ThePeachyPetParlor@gmail.com and the phone number is 770-609-9097.

For more information, click or tap on this link for the Peachy Pet Parlor Facebook page or on the website to book an appointment.

