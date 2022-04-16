The Pilot Club of Monroe receives a Helmet Matching Grant from Pilot International

Helmets were distributed to children at Walton County Easter Seals Head Start Center

Pilot Club of Monroe distributes helmet to children at Walton County Easter Seals Head Start Center – Contributed photo

The Pilot Club of Monroe received a Helmet Matching Grant from Pilot International for a project entitled, “Head Start Helmet Heroes.” Through this grant, the Pilot Club of Monroe received 25 high quality helmets to combine with the helmets they purchased.

Approximately 40% of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries; ¾ of all bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and under; and many children are simply unable to protect their heads while bike riding because they don’t have access to quality, affordable safety helmets. This international signature project allows Pilots, “The Helmet People,” to place safety helmets on the heads of as many youths as possible.

Pilot Club of Monroe distributes helmet to children at Walton County Easter Seals Head Start Center – Contributed photo

Because of this grant, members of the Pilot Club of Monroe were able to visit children at the Walton County Easter Seals Head Start Center in Monroe. Pilots presented a BrainMindersTM puppet show to teach the children how to protect their brain for life. Following the puppet show, representatives from Walton County Safe Kids and the Youth Investigation Division demonstrated bicycle safety. Pilots presented bicycle helmets to each of the 61 children enrolled in the Head Start program and assisted with proper fitting. Children were also given BrainMindersTM coloring books and a “Be a Helmet Hero” activity tri-fold to reinforce good safety habits at school and home.

Pilot Club of Monroe distributes helmet to children at Walton County Easter Seals Head Start Center – Contributed photo

For more information about the Pilot Club of Monroe, please visit our club’s Facebook page at Pilot Club of Monroe, GA; or contact our President, Cindy Palmer, at ccpalmernews@gmail.com We are currently seeking new members who wish to join a great organization of friendship and service to make an impact not only in their local community, but also in the world. Also, please visit our international website at www.pilotinternational.org.