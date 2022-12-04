The Praise Center of Monroe announces CHRISTmas Blessing 2022

An opportunity to give, and for a child to get, a CHRISTmas Blessing

Contributed photo from The Praise Center of Monroe’s CHRISTmas Blessing 2022

Pastor Jeremy Bryan announced that The Praise Center of Monroe, Georgia is preparing for CHRISTmas Blessing 2022. The toy giveaway event involves an opportunity for families to bring their children ages birth to teenage to the church on December 10th from 10 am to 2 pm or until all the toys are gone. Families are accompanied by a “shopper” to the toy shop to select age appropriate gifts.

Last year’s CHRISTmas Blessing 2021 helped over 100 children with $16,000 in toys. This year, Brent and Jennifer Butler, leaders of TPC youth group sponsoring the event, said they expect to increase the blessing this year to $20,000. Toys are given away on a first-come-first-served basis, and the children must be present.

Donations are still being accepted and can even be made on line at www.thepraisecenter.net . The church is located at 1857 Highway 78, Monroe, GA 30655, and the phone number is 770-267-7834