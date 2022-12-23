The Praise Center Youth Group Delivers The CHRISTmas Blessing

Contributed photos

MONROE, GA Dec. 22, 2022 Christmas came early for local children as The Praise Center delivered its second annual CHRISTmas Blessing to the community on December 10, sponsored by the youth group One Student Ministry. The youth group and entire congregation spent weeks shopping for and preparing the gifts, including 180 bicycles. Families watched videos, received hot chocolate, coloring books and a Christmas message as they waited to “shop.” This year, the church provided about $25,000 in toys to 261 children.

For the nearly 100 volunteers, a blessing was also received as they saw what it meant to the children and families to experience a Christmas they would not have had without this event.

Youth group leaders Jennifer and Brent Butler said, “We are happy with the growth the church accomplished in one year in the amount of toys and families provided for, but we recognize the need is greater. We are looking forward to continued growth and are already working on next year. We have programs partnering with us for next year and are also looking for other churches, programs, and organizations wanting to help make a difference in our community.”

Anyone interested can contact the church at info@thepraisecenter.net or at 770-267-7834.

Pastor Jeremy Bryan shared, “Our mission at The Praise Center is to love people to life, especially those in our community! I’m thankful for the generosity of many people in our church and in our local community who gave, shopped and served to make this CHRISTmas Blessing a great success. Jesus is not only the reason for the season but also the reason for our lives, and we are grateful He allowed us to be a blessing to our community.”