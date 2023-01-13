‘The Professor of Useless Knowledge Holds Court’ – an afternoon with Larry Witcher

Monroe Historian Larry Witcher. Photo credit: Steve Brown

The Museum is hosting an afternoon with Larry Witcher. Sunday, January 15th at 3 p.m. at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. Monroe historian Steve Brown said the afternoon event has been titled “The Professor of Useless Knowledge Holds Court.”

However, if you are interested in local history, it is unlikely any knowledge coming from Witcher would be considered useless. If you have ever seen any of the old black and white historical photographs around town, chances are you have Witcher to thank for them. They were originally the property of E.M. Carnes, a photographer who, in 1900, stopped in Monroe on his way to Florida, met a girl, married her and never left. He spent the rest of his time taking photographs of Monroe and, on his death, Witcher became the custodian of those photographs.

Photo credit: The Monroe Museum

E.M. Carnes Exibit at Monroe Museum. Photo courtesy of the Monroe Museum

“The afternoon with Larry Witcher Sunday is a conversation with Larry on how he came to be in possession of those photographs and anything else he knows about Monroe. He’s a renowned Monroe historian and knows more about Monroe than probably anybody else,” Brown said. “The Monroe Museum has a large exhibit featuring Mr. Carnes in the entrance gallery complete with many of his cameras and photographs loaned by Witcher.”