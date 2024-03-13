The Representative Rundown: Updates from the State Capitol

An update from Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson, 112th House District

We are now through Legislative Day 33 and are quickly approaching our final day of session on March 28th. We are considering several Senate bills that crossed over and will be getting much busier during the coming weeks. Please read below for some updates on some of the legislation passed by the House the previous week:

HB916: The House passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, which will go into eect on July 1 of this year. Here are some highlights of where funding is being allocated to:

– $14.1 billion fully funding the Quality Based Education (QBE) program for K-12 education

– $1.5 million for the establishment of the David Ralston Center for Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at the University of Georgia

– $2 million towards rural hospital stabilization grants to support healthcare access in rural communities

– $50 million for $3,000 salary increases for law enforcement ocers across 21 state agencies

– $260 million to provide for a four percent cost-of-living adjustment for state employees

– $2.4 billion to support various projects focused on improving the state’s transportation system and to ensure the safety and effciency of Georgia’s roads, bridges, and transit networks

SB369: In July of 2026, we will celebrate the semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary of the founding of the United States. This is a tremendous milestone for our nation, and we are actively looking for ways to commemorate this significant moment. This bill creates a license plate that would celebrate the event. Students in grades 6-8 would be able to submit a design through their civics education class, and the selection authorities would pick one to be the ocial design for the 250th anniversary. We want to ensure that all Americans can show their patriotism and pride for our great nation.

SB410: This legislation strengthens our workforce, particularly within veterinary clinics and organizations. SB410 authorizes the State Board of Veterinary Medicine to allow individuals with active veterinary licenses from other states to obtain a license to practice in our state for a limited time. This one-time, temporary six-month license would be granted only to technicians who meet or exceed our own state’s licensing requirements and are in good standing with another state. This bill will address the growing need for more medical veterinary professionals to meet the increasing need for spay and neutering services across Georgia. This bill passed unanimously by both chambers.

Visitors at the Capitol

Katelyn Little, RN-BSN came by the Capitol the previous week with her father, former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, Kevin Little. Katelyn, serves as the Director of New Graduates for the Georgia Nurses Association. She is a Registered Nurse dedicated to advancing the nursing profession, improving the healthcare system, and enhancing the health of Georgia residents. Additionally, she is an active member of the Alumni Executive Committee at her alma mater, LaGrange College. In May 2024, she will earn her Doctorate in Nursing Practice – Family Nurse

Practitioner (DNP-FNP) from Augusta University, College of Nursing. Katelyn is also a Leadership Walton Alumni and previously held the position of Secretary at the Georgia Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Georgia Nurses Association. Post-graduation, she is eager to continue delivering high-quality healthcare to patients while championing the nursing profession and collaborating with others to advocate for a healthier Georgia. She attributes her passion of advocating for the greater good to the inspiring servant leadership she encountered while growing up in Walton County. It was great to see Katelyn here and learn more about the great work she is doing in the medical field.

If you have a group that would like to visit the Capitol, please reach out to our oce ahead of time so we can ensure it is a smooth visit. We are always excited to welcome individuals from home to the Capitol.

Fun Facts from the Capitol

On occasion, we have distinguished guests address the chamber when they’re in the area. In 1977, Prince Charles of England—now King Charles—addressed a joint session of the General Assembly. The list of speakers does not stop there. Other guests to have addressed either the House or Senate include Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson, businessman Ted Turner, and President Jimmy Carter.

As always, if we can ever be of any assistance, please call our office and we will do our best to accommodate you. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.

