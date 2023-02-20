The Retreat at Loganville offers support event for caregivers of a family member with Alzheimer’s

Photo by Steven HWG on Unsplash

LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 20, 2023) – Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia is frightening for the person suffering from the disease, but it is also frightening for the person caring for the patient, such as a friend or family member.

In an effort to help ease the burden for caregivers in such cases, the Retreat at Loganville hosts The Caregiver Connection the last Thursday of each month. Anybody for who finds themselves in this position is welcome to attend. As is stated in information announcing the The Caregiver Connection, it is “Caring for the Caregiver because no one is alone on this journey.”

The event this month is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in the Community Center at the Retreat, located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, Loganville, GA 30052. Light refreshments will be served.

If you are attending, you are asked to please RSVP to Michelle Calhoun, email michele.calhoun@phoenixsrliving.com or call 470-206-3603.