The shooting in Monroe Tuesday was not random, officials say

MONROE, GA (Nov. 3, 2023) Kevin Yamil Rosa, 20, of Monroe was arrested and has been charged in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Faybe’Ann Ragsdale, 19, also of Monroe.

Rosa was arrested and booked into the Walton County Detention Center less than 24 hours after the incident that happened in the area of Arby’s and Home Depot parking lot.

Kevin Yamil Rosa

According to Monroe Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to a motor vehicle crash near the entrance of the Home Depot and West Spring Street. They arrived to find Ragsdale inside one of the vehicles, a Tahoe, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Piedmont Walton, but has since been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist and Rosa was subsequently arrested in Conyers with the assistance of the Conyers Police Department. He remains in Walton County Jail without bond, charged with murder and on a probation violation.

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said that following the alleged shooting, Rosa had left the scene in a separate vehicle. He confirmed that the shooting was not random.

“This was not a road rage incident. The victim was the driver and the owner of the Tahoe. The suspect and the victim did know one another,” Watts said.

No other information is available at this time.

(Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

