The Spring Summer 2022 Issue of Walton Living Magazine is out

The Spring Summer issue of Walton Living Magazine is out on the streets as well as available online. You can pick up a print copy at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, at one of the city halls in the county or at many other businesses and libraries around the county that are currently getting copies for you to pick up. Or you can click on the link below to get at sneak peak of this issue.

In this issue you can get a look at the new Monroe Pavilion shopping center, some healthy food choices locally or how to keep in shape with some not so usual recreational opportunities in the area.

The Kiwanis Club of Monroe is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year and their story is told by Monroe Museum historian Steve Brown. There is information on how to stay connected and active for seniors, as well as details on the mobile ultrasound unit and services offered by The Women’s Wellness and Pregnancy Resource Center. There are even some hints on how to be aware in the fast approaching sssssnake season.

Finally, with elections season just around the corner, there is information on who you will find on the ballot and, if you’re new to the area, where you can find meeting places and dates for your particular party affiliation.

