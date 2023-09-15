The University of Georgia Walton County Extension is hiring

Walton County 4-H & Youth Development Agent

This position will be responsible for managing the 4-H & Youth Development programming in Walton County by providing educational opportunities for youth in 4-H club meetings, coordinating local activities, and preparing youth for project and judging events.

This position requires frequent night meetings, some weekend work, and attendance at out-of-county meetings. A valid driver’s license and access to a reliable private vehicle for official duty travel are required. Reimbursement for business travel will be provided. Transportation of others, including 4-H Youth and Adult Clientele, is also a common and necessary function of the job. 4-H competitions, overnight camps, and other events are conducted at district and state levels and necessitate travel and transport of participants.

http://extension.uga.edu/4h/http://extension.uga.edu/about/join/careers.cfm

Shared from Social Media by Walton County Government