The Walton Tribune recognized as one of the top newspapers in the state

The Walton Tribune was once again recognized as one of the top newspapers in the state of Georgia during the annual Georgia Press Association convention held last week in Jekyll Island.

The locally owned publication won second place in the coveted General Excellence category for 2023. This award represents the best overall papers for its division. The Tribune is in Division C. Tribune.

Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham was pleased with the awards won by the paper.

“I am both humbled and proud by the kind of showing our staff does year in and year out in this important statewide newspaper contest,” Graham said. “They continue to set the standard for excellence in community journalism in Georgia, and I applaud the effort it takes to set that standard. Well done.”

In addition to the placing second in General Excellence, the Tribune also earned the following awards:



•1st Place, Education Writing, Stephen Milligan

•1st Place, Sports Photograph, Brett Fowler

•1st Place, Sports Feature Photograph, Cassie Jones

•2nd place, Sports Section or Pages, Brendan Koerner

•2nd Place, Sports Feature Photograph, Brett Fowler

•2nd Place, Best Use of Graphics & Illustration, Tabitha Graham,

•2nd Place, Serious Column, Stephen Milligan

•3rd Place, News Photograph, Deborah Stewart

•3rd Place, Lifestyle/Feature Column, Dede deMarks

•3rd Place, Magazine Product, staff

•3rd Place, Breaking News Writing, Chris Bridges

•3rd Place, Magazine Human Interest Story, Patrick Graham

•3rd place, Layout & Design, staff

•3rd place, Page One Design, Chris Bridges



Advertising Contest

.1st Place, Ad Idea of the Year Weekly

•1st Place, Full-Color

•1st Place, Home Furnishings & Appliances

•1st Place, Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories

•1st Place, Motor Vehicle

•2nd Place, Real Estate

•2nd Place, Motor Vehicle

•2nd Place, Health Care

•2nd Place, Food

•2nd Place, Non-Traditional

•2nd Place, Miscellaneous

•2nd Place, Small Page Ad



Awards were for stories, columns, photographs and advertisements published during the 2023 calendar year

