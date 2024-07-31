The Walton Tribune seeks a media marketing sales specialist

The Walton Tribune is seeking a rock star to fill an immediate opening on its advertising sales team.

The successful candidate will become immersed in the exciting world of media marketing sales, with a full slate of print, magazine and online products at their disposal designed to help local businesses grow their customer base. There is unlimited earning potential in this position with an advertising sales specialist receiving commission on everything they sell in addition to their base salary.

If you think you can effectively communicate why advertising in one of the the best newspapers in the state is the best marketing tool for local businesses to utilize, then we want to talk to you about this opportunity.

The Walton Tribune is the legal organ for Walton County and is an equal opportunity employer. The Tribune offers medical, dental and vision benefits, a retirement plan, and paid vacation, holiday and sick leave.

To apply, send your resume to Tribune Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham at patrick.graham@waltontribune.com. He will contact you to discuss this fantastic opportunity further.

