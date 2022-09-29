There are two weeks left to get your entry in for the 2022 Walton County Schools Festival of Trees

Registration ends on Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Do you have a love for designing and decorating Christmas trees/wreaths and want to advertise your business/organization in a unique way while supporting 9 out of 15 Parent Teacher Organizations within the Walton County School District?!

Then register to be a Designer for the 2nd Annual Walton County School District Festival of Trees!

Designer Registration is OPEN NOW!

Designer Registration Deadline: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

Tree Designer Registration Fee: $45.00

Wreath Designer Registration Fee: $30.00

Tree and Wreath Designer Registration Fee: $55.00

Registration fees are waived for nonprofit organizations upon proof of status.

Please visit www.wcsdfestivaloftrees.com for full details and to register as a Designer.

About Our Festival:

The Walton County School District Festival of Trees is a one-day family-oriented exhibition that features beautiful and creative Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by Organizations, Clubs, and Athletics within the Walton County School District, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Additional attractions include sELFies with Santa, Holiday Crafts, the Elf Zone (play area for young Festival-goers), Face Painting, Live Music, Art Studio Classes, a Holiday Market, Food Trucks, and a Silent Auction of several of our trees and wreaths on display.

A highlight for Tree Designers is the presentation of the awards! There are 5 awards up for grabs! The Superintendent’s Favorite, the Principal’s Favorite, and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place People’s Choice Awards! Our Tree Designers become competitive when designing and decorating their trees!

Festival Date & Time:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Festival Venue:

Loganville Middle School

4869 Bay Creek Church Road

Loganville, GA 30052

For further assistance contact the Festival’s Marketing Director and Public Relations Officer, Holly Mercer, at holly@wcsdfestivaloftrees.com.