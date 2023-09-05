There is a release party for local author Lori Duff’s latest publication at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts on Sunday

The community is invited to celebrate the release of Lori Duff’s new novella, Broken Things, from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts in Monroe.

A novella is “a story with a compact and pointed plot; a work of fiction intermediate in length and complexity between a short story and a novel,” and that is what Duff’s latest publication is and what she is celebrating.

This is not her first publication. Duff has several books to her name, including her award winning book If You Did What I Did in the First Place, Mismatched Shoes and Upside Down Pizza and You Know I love You Because You’re Still Alive.

The celebration of her latest publication will include free wine and snacks and you can hear the author herself read the opening chapter of the book. There also will a limited number of copies of the book available for sale and signature. (If you want to be sure you get one, you can pre-order it here: https://books2read.com/u/497p6p ).

So what is Broken Things about?

The author explains, “We’re all a little bit broken, aren’t we?”

“Young widow Tracie Shaw may be more than most. She spends her days hidden away making beautiful treasures out of other people’s trash. When she finds someone’s abandoned ashes in a storage bin auction, her life begins to change. When she meets a woman who might have a clue as to where the ashes came from and what they mean, her life turns upside down,” Duff says. “In this tale of friendship and loss, magical realism takes a backseat to the every day magic in Broken Things.”

There also is an Art Show going on at the center so you can use the opportunity to browse the work of local artists. Also, the Gift Shop will be open if you want to get a jump on some early Christmas shopping. Yes, it is that time of the year already!

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is located at 205 South Broad Street in Monroe.