There will be a public hearing on a de-annexation during the Monroe city council meeting Tuesday

The City of Monroe will have its June 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in Council Chamber, Monroe City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The meeting will include a public hearing on a de-annexation of property on Highway 78 and another on a variance request for 802 North Broad Street. Click on tap on this link for details on the individual items on the agenda.

The full agenda for the meeting follows. The public is invited to attend.

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. March 14, 2024 Council Minutes

b. March 19, 2024 Planning Commission Minutes

c. April 23, 2024 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

d. April 11, 2024 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

e. April 11, 2024 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. Walton Teen Advocacy Board Presentation

b. Waste and Recycling Workers Week Proclamation Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update

1 Assistant City Administrator Update Department Reports

a. Monthly Central Services Report

b. Monthly Code Report

c. Monthly Economic Development Report

d. Monthly Finance Report

e. Monthly Fire Report

f. Monthly Police Report

g. Monthly Solid Waste Report

h. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

i. Monthly Telecom Report

j. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report Department Requests

a. Airport: Land Lease / Hangar Construction Agreement (Site B)

b. Airport: Land Lease / Hangar Construction Agreement (Site C)

IV. NEW BUSINESS Public Hearing(s)

a. De-annexation – 0 Highway 78

b. Variance – 802 North Broad Street New Business

a. De-annexation – 0 Highway 78

b. Variance – 802 North Broad Street

c. FY2023 Audited Financial Statements (ACFR)

d. Appointments (2) – Library Board

e. Approval – Telecommunications & Right of Way Management Program Agreement

and Resolution

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update





