Third annual Citywide Cleanup in Loganville scheduled for March 12



15.5 tons of garbage collected in 2021

The City of Loganville is looking for a few good volunteers to help make the third annual Citywide Cleanup Day even more of a success than last year’s event.

Contributed.photo

“While we each need to do our part every day, I think this is a great opportunity to come together as a community to work toward making our great city even better,” Mayor Skip Baliles said. “This is a great event and it has been growing each year, so I hope that this year our community really turns out to help us clean up our city,”

The inaugural Citywide Cleanup Day took place in 2020 just before the impact of COVID-19 set in locally. That first event welcomed 56 volunteers who helped clean up 6.75 curb miles of roadway in Loganville, picking up more than 102 bags of trash. Last year, more than 15.5 tons of garbage was collected with 78 volunteers helping in the effort.

Organizers invite church and civic groups, neighborhood associations and all residents who want to help beautify the city to come out. Vests, trash bags and trash grabbers will be provided by the city. Those interested are invited to come to City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, where designated areas will be assigned. For more information, email info@loganville-ga.gov.

Contributed photo