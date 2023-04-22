Third Annual Clay Shoot in support of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club is Friday, April 28

The 2023 Youth Sporting Clay Shoot in support of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, presented by Crawford & Boyle LLC, is on Friday, April 28, at Burge Hunt Club! It’s a good time for a great cause with cash prizes. Burge Plantation is located at 44 Jeff Cook Road in Mansfield.

The entry for teams has closed closed but there are raffle tickets for just $20 each, 3 for $50 or 7 for $100 so you can support at any level for a chance to win guns, grills and more from Lone Wolf Arms, Trading Place Pawn & Indoor Run Range, and Striplings. You don’t have to be present to win.

Order online: https://www.bgcncg.com/pullforyouth All proceeds go directly to the Walton Club to invest in our youth through after-school and summer programs that make a real difference in their lives.

The Walton County Boys and Girls Club, located in Monroe, is a member of the National Boys and Girls Club which has a mission to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as “productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

