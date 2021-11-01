This month, the City of Monroe turns 200 : Let the celebrations begin

On November 30, 1821, the City of Monroe officially became a reality. And now, 200 years later, we get to celebrate its amazing progress.

In pages 22 – 40 of the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Walton Living Magazine, you will find a special section on the City of Monroe – where it’s come from over the last 200 years, where it is now, and what the future holds as it enters the next chapter in its development. Monroe historian Steve Brown gives an in depth and pictorial history of the city’s early beginnings. This is followed by author Carole Townsend’s look at how the city got to its celebrated status in the state of Georgia where it is now and a look forward from Mayor John Howard and city officials on what we can expect in the near future as the city moves into its next century.

The month-long celebrations begin and the community is invited to join in wishing Monroe a Happy Bicentennial with the following events! Click or tap on the relevant links for details from Downtown Monroe in the lead up to the full week of celebration from Nov. 28 – Dec 5, 2021.

Governor’s Bicentennial Bash at the McDaniel Tichenor House

Week of celebrating Monroe’s Bicentennial

A Bicentennial Christmas Parade on Dec. 5