This week’s weather: The heat returns

You may have got a slight, very slight, taste of the fall to come last week. But don’t get used to it. After a few comfortable hot days and some brisk mornings and evenings, summer is not done with us yet. There is still a month or so of summer left and you will get a reminder of it, starting Monday.

In the local area, the temperatures will skyrocket again this week. We can expect 93 degrees for a high Monday and then up to 97 degrees for most of the rest of the week. Morning, evening and overnight highs will be back into the 70s.

The storm that is expected to swing through Saturday afternoon is likely to be a welcome relief.

This heat is again excessive. Stay alert for possible Excessive Heat Warnings and take into account the National Weather Service’s precautionary measures in such cases.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.