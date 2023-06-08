Three construction projects awarded in Northeast Georgia by Georgia DOT 

Letting includes one in Clarke County and another in Gwinnett County

The April announcement of construction project awards for Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) Northeast District included three projects totaling $31,318,585. Georgia DOT awarded 16 projects throughout the state valued at approximately $195,428,193.94.

In the Northeast, the single largest investment is $23.4 million to construct a bridge over the Middle Oconee River and the approaches on State Route (SR) 10 in Clarke County. Another bridge project will replace the existing bridge on US 441 BUS/ SR 385 over Hazel Creek in Demorest. The third award is a safety project in Gwinnett County which introduces pedestrian crossing upgrades on Beaver Ruin Road beginning at Buford Highway and extending to Light Circle Northwest.

The April awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to $1.66 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1, 2022.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visithttps://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.