Three honored during Piedmont Walton nurse residency graduation

From Left to Right: Kelley Roberts, ED CN/Preceptor; Jeremy Spencer, ED UBE; Catherine Palmer, Residency Coordinator; Erin Perdue – ED RN; Annie McElhannon – ED RN; Luke Doster, ED RN; Todd Braswell, ED Director – Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (March 1, 2024) – Piedmont Walton’s Clinical Learning and Development department recently recognized three nurses for completing the hospital’s 12-month Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program. Annie McElhannon, Erin Perdue, and Luke Doster are all registered nurses in the Piedmont Walton Emergency Department and members of the Spring 2023 nurse residency class.

“I’m very excited to watch Annie, Erin, and Luke take the next step in their nursing careers,” said Catherine Palmer, Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Residency Coordinator. “I’ve had an opportunity to get to know each of them and watch as they’ve become more confident in their abilities as well as grow their clinical skills.”

Piedmont Walton’s Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program is a formal, structured, evidence-based, yearlong program designed to create Piedmont nurses who are competent, confident, and committed clinicians who practice safe, evidence-based care. Through learning and clinical experiences with preceptors and ongoing support from experienced educators, mentors, and nursing leadership, the residents are immersed in a culture that prioritizes and supports their professional growth. The program’s goal is to enhance the onboarding experience of new nurse graduates beyond skill acquisition, and to address the array of challenges faced during the transition from student nurse to experienced practitioner.

Piedmont Walton welcomes new nursing school graduates into the Transition to Practice residency program three times a year. There are currently 18 residents in the program.

“It is proven that there are many benefits to the new graduate nurse, the patient, and the hospital when an established nurse residency program is in place,” shared Andrea Wilkins Howard, director of Clinical Practice and Piedmont’s residency programs. “We’re looking forward to the residency program’s continued growth and success.”

To learn more about nursing careers at Piedmont, visit piedmontcareers.org.

###

About Piedmont Healthcare: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that, for centuries, has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

