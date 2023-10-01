Three suggested denials and one approval Planning item on Walton County BOC Tuesday

The Walton County October Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted links for relevant information on the individual items.

1.PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2.Call to Order 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PROCLAMATIONS

5.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

5.1.Denial of CU23080005 – 241.64 acres for an event venue & variance to regulation that venue be on an arterial or collector road – Applicant: Danielly Farm at Kent Rock LLC – Owner: Julian H Danielly/Julie Danielly Brideau,Trustee – Property located at 5555 Kent Rock Rd. – Map/Parcel C0290022B00 – District 3 CU23080005 – Danielly Farm.pdf (2.36 MB) 5.2.Denial of Z23080001 – 61.44 acres from A1 to A for short term rental and Denial of CU23080004 for an event venue with variance to regulation that venue be allowed on an arterial or collector road – Applicant: Sekhar Thadiparthi – Owner: Bobby Butler II & Bob Butler Trustee/Triple BBB Family Trust – Property located at 1540 Lipscomb Rd. – Map/Parcel C1700047 & 47E00 – District 4 – (Applicant has submitted request for withdrawal of the rezone) Z23080001 and CU23080004 – Thadiparthi.pdf (4.43 MB)

CU23080004 – Withdrawal Letter.pdf (0.23 MB) 5.3.Approval of Z23070021 – 7.91 acres from A1 to B2 with conditional use for outside storage for a landscaping business – Applicant: Advanced Landscape Services, Inc. – Owner: Shelby GT Properties LLC – Property located at 4930 Hwy. 20 – Map/Parcel C0060041 – District 2 Z23070021 – Advanced Landscape.pdf (1.32 MB) 5.4.Denial of Z23070022 – 18.25 acres from A2/R1 to B2 with conditional use for outside storage of boats & RV’s – Applicant: Red Rock Design – Owner: Dennis McMillan – Property located at Pannell Rd. & Poplar St. – Parcel C1670009 – District 6 – (Owner has submitted request for withdrawal) Z23070022 – Red Rock Design – Elder.pdf (1.80 MB)

Withdrawal Letter Z23070022 – McMillan.pdf (0.01 MB)

6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

7.RESOLUTIONS

7.1.Project Length Budget for Pavement Sealant Project and FY24 Budget Amendment Resolution – Budget Amendment PLB – Pavement Sealant Project.pdf (0.03 MB)

8.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

8.1.Access Road – Clearing and Grubbing – WCPSC 8.2.Sewer Relocation – WCPSC

9.DISCUSSION

9.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

10.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

11.ANNOUNCEMENTS

12.EXECUTIVE SESSION

13.ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please contact our office 48 hours prior to the meeting at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 4:00 PM the day prior to the meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.http://www.waltoncountyga.gov/Clerk/Public%20Comment%20Form.pdfFor more information, please contact Rhonda Hawk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

