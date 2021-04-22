Three Walton County Schools students tapped for Governor’s Honors Program

Raymond Ngo

(Monroe, Ga.) — Three Walton County School District students have been selected as finalists for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), a residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.

“Congratulations to our outstanding Governor’s Honors Program Finalists,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “These students have worked hard to earn this prestigious honor and we are extremely proud of their achievements. We know they will represent us well at the state level as they expand their knowledge outside the traditional classroom and continue to excel in their respected areas of study.”

The highly competitive selection process is based on a combination of ability and interest. Out of over 3,000 nominations from across the state, only 684 students were chosen as finalists. GHP is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so students’ tuition, meals and housing are all provided at no cost.

Beginning on June 20, these students will spend four weeks at Berry College exploring topics not usually found in the typical high school classroom within their major area of nomination. The content is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.

WCSD’s Governor’s Honors Program Finalist

Raymond Ngo – Loganville High School – Mathematics

Anna Marti – Loganville High School – Mathematics (Returning 2020 Finalist)

Bella Delullo – Walnut Grove High School – Science (Returning 2020 Finalist)

The Walton County School District serves around 14,000 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.

