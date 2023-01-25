Tickets still available for Unspoken showing in Monroe on Feb. 19

MONROE, GA (Jan. 24, 2023) UNSPOKEN is a documentary feature film that traces the journey of local resident Stephanie Calabrese who used an iphone to document the racial divide in the local community “through the lens of her own whiteness.” In doing so, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the community has been impacted by its racial divide. It covers the impact of the 1946 Moore’s Ford Lynching that has long been an open wound in the community and it attempts to shatter the code of silence that has surrounded this incident for generations.

The movie, written and directed by Calabrese, has won numerous awards. It will have three local screenings at On Stage in Monroe next month. However, two of the three showings have already sold out, which is why a third screening has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Click or tap on this link to get tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 from On Stage Community Theater in Monroe followed by a Q&A with the director.

Showings are:

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

On Stage Community Theater is located at 215 High School Ave., Monroe, GA 30655

Film runtime is 79 minutes. General seating. Tickets reserved at the door under the name of the online ticket purchaser. If you are buying tickets for individuals who will not arrive with you, please provide names for those ticket holders to confirm entry. Doors open 30 minutes before screening time. If you arrive after the screening start time, a host will seat you as time and space allow. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. 50% of ticket sale proceeds helps off-set film expenses and 50% goes toward the On Stage Youth Workshop Scholarship Fund. If the $15 ticket fee is a financial burden for you, but you’d like to attend the screening, contact us. On Stage

Following the screenings, Walton County residents are invited to join in a Community Dialog Session on Saturday, February 25, 10am – 1pm. Learn more and register to attend.

About UNSPOKEN: UNSPOKEN was awarded the Audience Choice Award for Documentary Feature at the 2022 Macon Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize for Documentary Feature at the 2022 Rome International Film Festival. The film is an official selection of the 2022 Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, and Portland Film Festival, and 2023 Cinema on the Bayou Festival.