Tickets now on sale for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts 2023 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour

2023 NATURE MEETS ART Garden Tour

Saturday, May 6 from 10am – 4pm

Rain or shine event!

Visit the art center to purchase your ticket or buy online HERE.

Five local gardens on tour to inspire and motivate you! We will showcase a little something for everyone whether you’re an experienced gardener or a newbie … or have a large garden or an intimate in-town space.

More info (and links to purchase tickets) coming soon!!

Early Bird ticket available NOW >> $25. Price increases April 23.

Full price tickets ($30) April 23 – May 6 (until we sell out)

April 23 – May 6 (until we sell out) More info and photos: visit our website

Volunteers are needed, too:

Garden Greeters

Plein Air Painters and Garden Musicians

If you are interested, please use this link to sign up

​Volunteers work one shift of either 10 – 1 or 1 – 4 and receive a FREE ticket to tour the gardens on their “off shift.”