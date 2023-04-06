Tickets now on sale for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts 2023 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour

04/06/2023 Sharon Swanepoel

2023 NATURE MEETS ART Garden Tour
Saturday, May 6 from 10am – 4pm
Rain or shine event!
Visit the art center to purchase your ticket or buy online HERE.
Five local gardens on tour to inspire and motivate you!  We will showcase a little something for everyone whether you’re an experienced gardener or a newbie … or have a large garden or an intimate in-town space. 
More info (and links to purchase tickets) coming soon!!

  • Early Bird ticket available NOW >>  $25.  Price increases April 23.
  • Full price tickets ($30) April 23 – May 6 (until we sell out)
  • More info and photos: visit our website

Volunteers are needed, too:

  • Garden Greeters
  • Plein Air Painters and Garden Musicians  

If you are interested, please use this link to sign up
Volunteers work one shift of either 10 – 1 or 1 – 4 and receive a FREE ticket to tour the gardens on their “off shift.”

