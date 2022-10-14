Ticks on sale now for Farm to Table Dinner on Nov. 6

Tickets went on sale Monday for the Nov. 6 Farm to Table Dinner in Monroe. This event is a fundraisher for the Monroe’s Farmers Market and proceeds go to support the farmers market wholesome wave program and other annual expenses.

At the dinner there will be locally-sourced food, live music, and a silent auction featuring “one-of-a-kind Monroe experiences.” This year, a collection of our Monroe chefs are working together to create an unforgettable meal on the lawn of the Walton County Historic Courthouse. Cocktail hour begins at 4 pm, and the dinner will start 5 pm. Tickets are $75 each.

Tickets tend to sell out quickly so if you would like to go, you may want to get your tickets as soon as possible.

The supporting sponsors are Re/Max Preferred-Susan Sykes, New Roots Landscaping and Bryson Utilities Queen’s Choice Realty is the band sponsor and table sponsors are The Wayfarer Hotel & Events, Reliant Homes, Malcom & Malcom Realty, Atkinson & Ferguson, Pinnacle Bank, Piedmont Walton, Nan OKelley with Sanders Consign & Design a friend of the market.