Ticks on sale now for Farm to Table Dinner on Nov. 6

Tickets went on sale Monday for the Nov. 6 Farm to Table Dinner in Monroe. This event is a fundraisher for the Monroe’s Farmers Market and proceeds go to support the farmers market wholesome wave program and other annual expenses.
At the dinner there will be locally-sourced food, live music, and a silent auction featuring “one-of-a-kind Monroe experiences.” This year, a collection of our Monroe chefs are working together to create an unforgettable meal on the lawn of the Walton County Historic Courthouse. Cocktail hour begins at 4 pm, and the dinner will start 5 pm. Tickets are $75 each.
Tickets tend to sell out quickly so if you would like to go, you may want to get your tickets as soon as possible.
Buy tickets here.
The supporting sponsors are Re/Max Preferred-Susan Sykes, New Roots Landscaping and Bryson Utilities Queen’s Choice Realty is the band sponsor and table sponsors are The Wayfarer Hotel & Events, Reliant Homes, Malcom & Malcom Realty, Atkinson & Ferguson, Pinnacle Bank, Piedmont Walton, Nan OKelley with Sanders Consign & Design a friend of the market.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.