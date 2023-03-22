TJX companies hiring for stores in Monroe, Loganville and Winder

The TJX group of companies is hiring for its Marshalls’ store in Monroe, its TJ Maxx stores in Loganville and Winder and its Homegoods store in Winder. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the TJX career website on March 18, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Customer Experience Coor – Marshalls Category Retail Associates Required Id 2136789 Location Monroe, GA, 30656

Retail Associate PART-TIME NOW HIRING – Marshalls Category Retail Associates Required Id 2135557 Location Monroe, GA, 30656

Merchandise Associate- NOW HIRING! – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2130322 Location Loganville, GA, 30052

Store Cleaning Associate- NOW HIRING! – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2137117 Location Loganville, GA, 30052

70120-Merchandise Associate – HomeGoods Category Retail Associates Required Id 2119521 Location Winder, GA, 30620