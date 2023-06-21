Popular Crime and Wine Returns to Georgia Writers Museum

(Please note the date is Saturday, June 24th).

The “Crime and Wine Experience” is returning to Georgia Writers Museum, back by popular demand. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed this special “who dunnit” complete with compelling real props and great snacks. Most stayed late to try to solve a real cold case.

On Saturday, June 24th at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm) Georgia Writers Museum will partner with renowned investigator, Detective Clay Bryant to present Crime & Wine at the Museum. For true crime junkies, this program makes you the investigator. Investigator Bryant is the author of The Cold Case Murder of Fred Wilkerson: Untangling the Black Widow’s Web in West Georgia. He also wrote, Solving the West Georgia Murder of Gwendolyn Moore: A Cry From the Well.

Clay Bryant claims he was raised in the front seat of a patrol car in Troup County, Georgia. He began his career in law enforcement in 1973 as a radio operator with the Georgia State Patrol. In 1976, at the age of twenty-one, he became the youngest trooper on the Georgia State Patrol. In 1980, he became police chief of Hogansville and stayed in that position for twelve years until resigning in 1992 and going into the private sector. He has been recognized as the most prolific cold case investigator in the United States for single-event homicides. His cases have been chronicled on 48 Hours Investigates, Bill Curtis’s Cold Case Files and Discovery ID Murder Book and featured in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, as well as articles in many local and regional newspapers.

To join us for our investigation of notable cold cases, pre-registration is required. Tickets are $45 per person ($40 each of two or more tickets). You can purchase a table for 6 for $200 (a savings of $20). Gourmet snacks will be served, and your event ticket buys you a drink. When you register be sure to pre-order your copy of Detective Bryant’s book. He will be signing copies following his presentation. Spread the word and bring your friends.