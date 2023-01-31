TOCA Football acquires Creekside Sports Center in Loganville

Contributed photo

TOCA Loganville, formerly the Creekside Sports Center, brings TOCA’s State-of-the-Art Soccer Training and Technologies to The South

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 – TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a leading soccer training and entertainment company, and the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America, today announced the acquisition of Creekside Sports Center in Loganville, Georgia. TOCA’s expansion with Creekside Sports Center furthers its mission to significantly expand its footprint within the United States and the North American market.

The center, which is the only one of its kind in the area, will be known as TOCA Loganville and is located at 3237 Krisam Creek Dr, Loganville, GA 30052. TOCA will begin integrating its state-of-the-art training studios over the next year, taking advantage of the center’s unique features – including its boarded and astro turf fields, as well as its soccer training programs that offer club and league play. TOCA Loganville will also feature TOCA’s proprietary technology and soccer training curriculum, which is used by some of the most notable professional teams and players around the world, as well as its proprietary TOCA Soccer Kids Classes, which are designed to introduce children aged 18 months through seven years to soccer through fun, age-appropriate activities.

Contributed Photo

“We are very excited to bring TOCA to Loganville, GA,” Hammond Moore, President of TOCA Soccer, said in a press release. “As the popularity of soccer continues to grow throughout local communities and the state as a whole, TOCA Loganville will offer young adults and children of all ages all the necessary training tools to develop their passion and skills in an innovative way.”

“TOCA’s unmatched training technology and programming will be an extremely valuable asset for the development of young soccer players in our community – both on and off the field,” David Bird, Owner of Creekside Sports Center, said in the release. “We are looking forward to expanding our offerings to ensure that guests have a home to build the skills, relationships, and memories that allow them to advance in the sport they love.”

The acquisition is a reflection of TOCA’s commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of soccer players in North America. As part of a recently announced 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), TOCA will integrate MLS content in all of its soccer training centers and host various activities in TOCA Soccer venues. Additionally, TOCA and MLS will jointly develop training curricula that leverages TOCA’s proprietary technologies including its data capture and analytics.

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder, Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a leisure and entertainment industry veteran, and its Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, US Women’s National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, NWSL Chief Marketing Officer.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC: TOCA Football, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled soccer training and entertainment company. TOCA has two divisions that comprise its global portfolio: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccercenters across North America, and TOCA Social, the world’s first entertainment and dining experience built around immersive soccer-based game play, with a first venue at the iconic The O2 in London, and multiple venues opening globally in 2023. TOCA provides authentic soccer experiences that inspire everybody to play the world’s most popular sport.

For more information visit www.TOCAfootball.com.