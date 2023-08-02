TOCA Football Center Loganville launch party is scheduled for Saturday

Contributed photo

Center hopes to expand its soccer footprint in the United States and North America

TOCA Football will have its Loganville Launch Party on Saturday, August 5.

The event will take place from 9 AM to 7 PM at the TOCA Football Center in Loganville, Atlanta Metro and will include a host of engaging activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Attendees are invited to stay as long or little as they’d like.

TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a leading soccer training and entertainment company, acquired Creekside Sports Center in Loganville earlier this year with a view to furthering its mission to significantly expand its footprint within the United States and the North American market. The TOCA Loganville Football Center is located at 3237 Krisam Creek Dr, Loganville, GA 30052. TOCA Loganville features its proprietary technology and soccer training curriculum, which is used by some of the most notable professional teams and players around the world, as well as its proprietary TOCA Soccer Kids Classes, which are designed to introduce children aged 18 months through seven years to soccer through fun, age-appropriate activities.

TOCA recently raised over $100M in funding to accelerate its expansion. On the heels of the 2022 World Cup and with another on the way in 2026, TOCA has its sights set on the growth and development of the next generation of soccer players.

Attendees Saturday will have the opportunity to hear about:

TOCA’s commitment to youth development in Atlanta by providing world-class soccer facilities and skill enhancement for the local community

The growing field of immersive experiential experiences and cutting-edge technologies, and how TOCA is revolutionizing the sports industry and creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike

What is contributing to the growth of soccer in the US and why younger fans are gravitating toward the game as opposed to other age groups (MLS/Apple deal, Location of 2026 Cup, Soccer knocking Hockey for popularity)

Athlete investing and why it has become so important in today’s market environment. (Harry Kane and Leah Williamson joining TOCA team as investors)

Emerging trends within soccer and upcoming partnerships/news from TOCA

Click or tap on this link for information on the new TOCA Football Center.