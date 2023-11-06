Today is election day in Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Social Circle

Contested races on ballot in Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Social Circle

It’s time.

After months of campaigning, candidates in contested races throughout Walton County are set to turn the decision over to the voters.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday as Walton voters will decided on various contested races in Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle and Walnut Grove. Early voting ended Friday. Advance voting totals stood at 1,186 at the end of early voting along with 45 absentee ballots received.

Loganville voters will have several choices in the race for three seats on the City Council. Eight candidates have been working for votes in the race. Candidates include Keith Colquitt, Spring Hoffman Crowder, incumbent Bill DuVall, Lisa Newberry, Adam Shanks, Cathy Swanson, Bill Williams and Patti Wolfe.

In Walnut Grove, first-term mayor Mark Moore is being challenged by former city council member Stephanie Moncrief. In addition, Ty Arnold, Rachel Davis, Dominic DiGrado and Maxine McClanahan are vying for two City Council seats.

In Monroe, two contested City Council seats will be decided by voters. In District 5, Adriane Brown is challenging incumbent Norman Garrett while Greg Thompson and Vivian Henson are running for the Open District 7 seat. Thompson is a former mayor and city council member. Brown is making her run for a first time in office. She made an unsuccessful attempt for District 3 in 2017. Monroe City Council seats for District 1, 2 and 4 have only one candidate. Incumbents Lee Malcom and Myoshia Crawford will have another term in Districts 1 and 2 respectively while newcomer Julie Sams will be the District 4 represenative.

In Social Circle, voters will decide several issues including contests for Board of Education, City Council and a Package Store referendum. Mayor David Keener is unopposed as is City Council District 2 member Tyson Jackson. Steve Shelton, City Council District 4 incumbent, is being challenged by John Griffin Miller. School board chairman Taylor Morris is facing David L. Baird II. District 1 BOE incumbent Amber McKibben is being challenged by Beth Brewer and District 4 incumbent Maggie Bonnell faces John Gardner.

The following polling stations are open for election day voting.

VOTER POLLING LOCATION NAME CHANGE: THE PRAISE CENTER LOCATED AT 1857 HWY 78 IN MONROE HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO GREATER LIFE CHURCH. ALL VOTERS IN THAT PRECINCT WILL RECEIVE NEW PRECINCT CARDS.

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH LOCATED AT 150 BAKER ST IN MONROE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME TO LIFE BRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH.

