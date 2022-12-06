Today is final day to vote in Georgia’s US Senate runoff election

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 6, 2022) If your were not one of the almost 19,000 Walton County voters who have already cast a ballot in the advanced voting in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, you have just one more chance. Since neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, it became necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election – and that day is finally here.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at your regular assigned voting location. You can call the Walton County Election offices at 770-267-1337 if you do not know your assigned location.

In the Nov. 8 General Election, Warnock finished first with 49.4 % (1,943,737 votes), Walker was less than a point behind with 48.5 % (1,907,272 votes) and Libertarian Chase Oliver came in third with 2.1 % (81,278 votes) forcing the runoff. In Georgia, a candidate has to break the 50% mark in order to be declared the winner. Warnock and Walker have been campaigning to get out the vote and at least pick up some of the 81,278 votes from Oliver to break that 50 % mark. Their efforts appeared to have worked in the early vote with record turnouts statewide.

In Walton County, election officials say that in just one week of early voting, 5 work days and one Saturday, almost 19,000 voters cast ballots in the runoff election. This compares to the roughly 23,000 early voters in the Nov. 8 midterm General Election in which Walton County voters got three weeks with two Saturdays to cast early ballots.

According to the Walton Tribune, “Georgia’s overtime U.S. Senate campaign has made Warnock the leading Senate fundraiser in the nation. The Warnock campaign had raised more than $175 million through Nov. 16, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission last week, including more than $52 million just since Oct. 20. That’s more than twice the $81 million raised by No.-2 Senate fundraiser Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in his successful reelection bid. Walker, Warnock’s Republican challenger, was fourth in Senatefundraising as of Nov. 16, having hauled in nearly $59 million, including $21 million since Oct. 20.”

The table below gives the unofficial early vote count at the end of the advanced voting on Dec. 2, 2022.