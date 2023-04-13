Token Heart Embroidery Class with Suzanne Chancey at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is offering a five-week course of Token Heart Embroidery with Suzanne Chancey. The course runs on Wednesdays from 1 – 2:30 p.m. beginning on April 26 and running until May 24.

The cost is $70 for members and $80 for non-members and this includes all supplies needed.

This is for adults and ages 16 and up. You are asked to register by April 24.

You are invited to learn artistic embroidery from a master as you make your own heart sampler! The attendees will be using thread and found objects to make art. In this series you will learn several basic stitches, discuss color & design (where to start!) and more.

“Not your grandmother’s tea towel,” says Suzanne!