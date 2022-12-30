Top 20 stories read on Your Local News in 2022

As we come to the end of yet another year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic seemed to have faded, at least in the stories that ranked in the top 20, it was again the local tragedies that dominated the headlines on Your Local News. And again, many of our stories are not uplifting, happy stories because those stories are not really the stories that everybody reads.

In the Top 20, there were only three that were not sad news. There was a fair amount of interest in the potential for snow early in 2022 and also in Loganville Main Street’s facelift for the Apple TV movie. But outside of those, the tragedies and sad news again dominated. These stories were not chosen by us – they were chosen by the readers. The statistics recorded for online publications show us exactly how many times a story has been read and these are the ones most read our community during 2022.

I like to think it is because we have such a compassionate community that we feel the sadness and loss that our neighbors are going through. We will continue to pray for healing for those who lost loved ones this year. Our hope is for a better 2023.

So as say goodbye to this year and look forward to a better one next year, we want to take this opportunity to wish all our readers a happy, peaceful, prosperous and above all a healthy 2023. And as I say pretty much every year…

Bring it on 2023 – Let’s get this show on the road! Happy New Year from Your Local News!

TOP 20 STORIES READ IN 2022

Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality33,848
Update: Parents of child killed in arson fire indicted on felony murder charges32,372
Weather Alert: Snow back in the local forecast and this time it is looking more promising29,379
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash29,216
Loganville Main Street gets a facelift for its Apple TV movie debut21,606
Update: Loganville man, 57, arrested in connection with Monroe shooting21,087
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between21,078
Update: One female subject charged as an adult, other subjects as juveniles in LHS student alleged assault19,579
Update: Field house on the Victory Baptist Church campus a total loss after fire19,004
Update: Son in custody after shooting death of his mother18,331
Update: GoFundMe organized for Bethlehem Christian School student who died in a car accident17,898
Casting call in Loganville Sunday for paid background actors for Zoltar17,458
Left in a Walton County dumpster in 1992 as a newborn, man now seeks pieces of his past17,119
Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality17,111
Update: Woman critically injured in the crash Saturday night did not survive her injuries.16,960
Update: Loganville woman, 48, dies in head-on crash on Hwy 81 Thursday morning15,764
GBI Update: Murder suspect shot when he charges deputy while armed with a hammer15,029
Update: 36-year-old Monroe man is victim in fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 78 Wednesday morning14,815
Breaking: Suspected child molester arrested in Walmart Parking lot13,981
Update: Victims identified in double shooting in Loganville area of Gwinnett County13,420

