Top 20 stories read on Your Local News in 2022

As we come to the end of yet another year, we again look back with a little less fondness than we had hoped to on stories that dominated our local headlines. While the pandemic seemed to have faded, at least in the stories that ranked in the top 20, it was again the local tragedies that dominated the headlines on Your Local News. And again, many of our stories are not uplifting, happy stories because those stories are not really the stories that everybody reads.

In the Top 20, there were only three that were not sad news. There was a fair amount of interest in the potential for snow early in 2022 and also in Loganville Main Street’s facelift for the Apple TV movie. But outside of those, the tragedies and sad news again dominated. These stories were not chosen by us – they were chosen by the readers. The statistics recorded for online publications show us exactly how many times a story has been read and these are the ones most read our community during 2022.

I like to think it is because we have such a compassionate community that we feel the sadness and loss that our neighbors are going through. We will continue to pray for healing for those who lost loved ones this year. Our hope is for a better 2023.

So as say goodbye to this year and look forward to a better one next year, we want to take this opportunity to wish all our readers a happy, peaceful, prosperous and above all a healthy 2023. And as I say pretty much every year…

Bring it on 2023 – Let’s get this show on the road! Happy New Year from Your Local News!

TOP 20 STORIES READ IN 2022