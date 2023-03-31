Town Hall meetings with Gwinnett County District 3 Commissioner next month

District 3 covers Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.

Residents in the Gwinnett County District 3 are invited to join Gwinnett District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III for three State of District 3 town halls in April to hear updates and learn about projects happening around Gwinnett County District 3. This will give residents in Loganville and Grayson to hear about some of the projects in Gwinnett County that could have an impact on those who live in the city or surrounding area. Parts of the City of Loganville are in Gwinnett County Commission District 3.

Watkins is retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. He was elected in 2020. The town halls will take place at 6:30 p.m on: