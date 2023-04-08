Traffic Alert: 4-way stop on Michael Etchison at McDaniel begins Monday, April 10

Beginning Monday, April 10, 2023, what had been the 2-way stop at the intersection of McDaniel Street and Rao Drive at Michael Etchison Road in Monroe will become a 4-way stop, according to Walton County Public Works Department.
Vehicles traveling on Michael Etchison will no longer have the right-of-way, but will be required to stop at the stop sign as well as those approaching the intersection from McDaniel Street and Rao Drive. Motorists need to heed the signs accordingly.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.