Traffic Alert: 4-way stop on Michael Etchison at McDaniel begins Monday, April 10

Beginning Monday, April 10, 2023, what had been the 2-way stop at the intersection of McDaniel Street and Rao Drive at Michael Etchison Road in Monroe will become a 4-way stop, according to Walton County Public Works Department.

Vehicles traveling on Michael Etchison will no longer have the right-of-way, but will be required to stop at the stop sign as well as those approaching the intersection from McDaniel Street and Rao Drive. Motorists need to heed the signs accordingly.