Traffic Alert: Emergency Roadway Repairs Underway on Southbound I-85 at I-285

WHAT: Due to the over-turned tractor trailer crash that occurred this morning on I-85 Southbound at I-285, Georgia Department of Transportation will perform repairs to the affected section of roadway.

Approximately a 200 foot section of most lanes of I-85 will be milled and new asphalt laid this afternoon. The substance spilled, as a result of the crash, is extremely difficult to remove and leaves the roadway entirely to slick for motorist to safely drive on. The fastest solution to allow for the reopening of all lanes is to remove and replace the asphalt.



Currently, all but one lane of I-85 SB just south of I-285 remains closed for these repairs following the crash. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and pay close attention to workers in the work zone while traveling in the area.

WHERE: I-85 southbound just south of I-285. The ramp from Eastbound Interstate 285 to Southbound Interstate 85 one lane is open. Please avoid the Spaghetti Junction area if at all possible. Consider using Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial to avoid extreme delays.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Georgia DOT crews currently on scene. The repairs are expected to take all afternoon with the lanes not expected to reopen until this evening.

ADVISORY: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their work while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus.

