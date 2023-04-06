Traffic Alert Gwinnett: GDOT report lane closures to repair to bridge at I-85/985 split April 10/11

Trucks over 12 ft wide are prohibited during the lane closures

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will be performing emergency bridge repair on I-985 Northbound right lane at mile post 0-1. The repair will begin at the I-85/I-985 split starting in Suwanee. The right lane will be closed for construction weather permitting. Loads over 12 foot wide are prohibited through the area. Seek alternative routes.

Weather permitting, this repair will begin Monday, April 10, 2023 until Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. This work will begin in Suwanee. Right lane will be closed. GDOT said this is necessary emergency bridge maintenance. Congestion expected so drivers are urged to consider alternative routes to avoid delays. Truck loads over 12 foot wide are prohibited during the lane closure. Seek alternative routes.

Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app