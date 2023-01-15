Traffic Alert: Road Closure scheduled for Abbott’s Bridge Road on Wednesday/Thursday Jan. 18/19

Gwinnett County…



What: Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduling maintenance work to be done next Wednesday, January 18, 2023. State Route (SR) 120/ Abbot’s Bridge will be closed to traffic. Replacement work is being done on the drainage structure weather permitting. Detour around area is listed below and only applicable when road is closed. The road will be reopened upon completion of the work.



Where: SR 120/ Abbott’s Bridge Road at MilePost 1.7 east of Mattison Street.



When: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 until Thursday, January 19, 2023. Dates may change depending on weather conditions. Updated information will be forthcoming should dates change..



Detour: Only during Abbott’s Bridge Road closing.

East Route: Turn left onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Travel north to Sugarloaf Parkway. Make a right onto Sugarloaf Parkway and travel west to SR 13. Make a right onto SR 13 and travel south to SR 120. End detour.



West Route: Turn right onto SR 13 travelling north to Sugarloaf Parkway. Make a left onto Sugarloaf Parkway travelling west to Peachtree Industrial. Make a left onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard travelling south to SR 10. End detour.



