Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26

BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving.

WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work is expected to be complete late July 26 and the road reopened at 5 p.m..

WHERE: SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham

WHY: Crews willreplace a culvert. A culvert is a drainage structure primarily used to carry water through embankments to facilitate water flow. Culverts can be used to relieve drainage or to redirect water under a road to reduce the effects of erosion.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.